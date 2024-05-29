Andrew Scott has joined the cast of 'Knives Out 3'.

The 47-year-old actor has been added to the star-studded cast of the Rian Johnson-directed movie, which is expected to go into production soon.

Andrew will appear alongside the likes of Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny in the upcoming movie, according to Variety.

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Benoit Blanc, the main protagonist in the money-spinning film franchise, while Rian is writing and directing the third movie.

The upcoming film has been given an official title of 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery', and although plot details remain a closely-guarded secret, Rian recently teased the movie on social media.

The 50-year-old filmmaker wrote on X: "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.

"We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Netflix has also teased details about the third movie in the 'Knives Out' franchise.

The streaming service said on its Tudum site: "That’s right, Daniel Craig is back as the suave Southern investigator in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery', a new installment of the whodunnit franchise written and directed by Rian Johnson. Blanc will be unravelling a brand-new murder mystery in an as-yet-undisclosed setting, surrounded by a new cast of suspects."