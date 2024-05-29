Whoopi Goldberg accepted her role in 'Ezra' without reading the script.

The 68-year-old actress stars alongside Robert De Niro and Rose Byrne in the comedy-drama film, and Whoopi has now revealed that she jumped at the chance to join the Tony Goldwyn-directed project.

Speaking on 'The View', Whoopi explained: "If [Tony] says he’s got something, I don’t care how other people respond to it, I’m there."

Whoopi and Tony actually appeared together in the 1990 fantasy film 'Ghost', and the Hollywood star relished the experience of reuniting with the director.

The veteran actress didn't have any doubts about committing herself to the project.

She said: "The vibe of the film was like, yeah, I want to be part of this. People don’t usually ask me. So, when somebody says ‘Hey, you want to come play?’ It’s like, yes!"

Similarly, Tony remembers that Whoopi didn't hesitate to join the movie.

According to the 64-year-old director, Whoopi didn't actually have any desire to read the film's script before she accepted the offer.

Tony shared: "I literally just emailed.

"Bobby [Cannavale] and I were talking when the movie started to come together, we’re like, ‘You know who’d be amazing ... Whoopi'.

"I just sent Whoopi an email going, ‘Hey, I’m doing this movie with Bobby and Bob De Niro, there’s this part you’d be perfect for. Can I send you the script?’ You wrote me back immediately going, ‘I’m in, just tell me where to show.’ I said, ‘Don’t you want to read the script?’ She was like, ‘No, I’m there. Just tell me where to go!'"