Very few Brits are interested in generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

That is the suggestion of a new study from researchers at Oxford University, who have found that just two percent of Brits use such tools on a daily basis.

Dr Richard Fletcher, the report's lead author, told the BBC: "Large parts of the public are not particularly interested in generative AI, and 30 percent of people in the UK say they have not heard of any of the most prominent products, including ChatGPT."

Dr Fletcher also observed that attitudes towards AI often depend on where it's applied.

He explained: "People’s hopes and fears for generative AI vary a lot depending on the sector.

"People are generally optimistic and about the use of generative AI in science and healthcare, but more wary about it being used in news and journalism, and worried about the effect it might have on job security."

Meanwhile, Kings of Leon star Caleb Followill recently admitted that he feels "scared" of AI technology.

The 42-year-old star confessed to feeling a "little nervous" about AI's ever-increasing influence on the music industry.

He told Sky News: "I am scared of it though, I think, maybe, a little bit.

"I've seen some stuff that makes me a little nervous."

Caleb also feels that AI isn't needed in order to recreate the Kings of Leon sound.

He explained: "As far as music, it doesn't take AI to sound like us, my god.

"We're still learning how to play, so our skill level is still very much achievable by just human beings. It's not going to take aliens or artificial intelligence."