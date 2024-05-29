Samsung Electronics is facing its first-ever strike in South Korea.

The tech giant was founded in 1969, and the National Samsung Electronics Union - which represents thousands of Samsung workers in South Korea - has just announced plans to hold a one-day protest.

A union representative said during a news conference: "We can’t stand persecution against labour unions anymore. We are declaring a strike in the face of the company’s neglect of labourers."

The National Samsung Electronics Union - which has around 28,000 members - has warned that it could launch a full-scale strike in the future.

Samsung Electronics, on the other hand, plans to continue to negotiate with the union in order to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, workers at the first unionised Apple store in the US authorised a strike.

David DiMaria, the machinists union’s lead organiser at the Apple store in Towson, Maryland, said at the time: "We have more bargaining dates coming up.

"We’re going to go to the table. We’re hoping the company will bargain in good faith, but frankly what we’ve seen over the past year or so is that they really haven’t been, and we filed charges based on that they’re not living up to their obligation under federal law to bargain in good faith with the union."