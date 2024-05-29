The screenwriter for a planned 2007 movie adaptation of ‘The Sims’ says it featured a child whose fantasy got out of control.

Bosses at 20th Century Fox acquired the rights for a film of the hit game nearly 20 years ago, with a script penned by Brian Lynch, 50, known for ‘Minions’ and ‘The Secret Life of Pets’.

News has now broken ‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie, 33, is set to produce a movie based on the iconic life-simulation video game, and Brian told The Guardian about his version being a wish-fulfilment adventure story: "A kid realises everything he does in his Sims game happens in his town the next day. He creates the life he always wanted. It gets out of control."

Brian drew inspiration from blockbusters for his take on ‘The Sims’ from ‘Weird Science’ and ‘Bruce Almighty’, with a teen comedy feel reminiscent of Steven Spielberg's Amblin films.

He added: "My script was about a shy teenager who overthought every moment in his life. He recreates his entire town in the Sims game as a way of testing interactions and relationships out… it starts with tiny changes, and then he starts having fun with it.”

Things spiral when "the bad kid in town gets ahold of it and becomes kind of an angry god, turning the town into a huge video game world with monsters, and our lead, who has no powers or abilities at that point, has to stop him”.

The project was greenlit by both EA and Fox executives.

Lynch recalled pitching to Will Wright, the creator of ‘The Sims’, without knowing who he was.

He said: "I am so glad I didn’t know it was him, I would have been really nervous."

Despite initial excitement, the film faced backlash from fans, with Lynch saying: "I was raked over the coals when it was announced… they didn’t reveal the story, so people figured it was a cash grab, I suppose.”

The movie would have been packed with Easter eggs for fans, including a sequence where characters speak in Simlish as the game glitches.

Ultimately, the project stalled, with Brian explaining: "It would have been live action but with a crap-load of special effects, which I think was ultimately what did it in. It was probably too expensive in the long run. Maybe we should have tried animation."

Margot’s production company LuckyChap is taking on the challenge of a new ‘Sims’ movie, with Kate Herron directing.

Lynch said about their upcoming effort: "I am a fan of everyone involved, so I’m really eager to see what they have cooked up."