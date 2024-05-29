Selena Gomez initially asked Benny Blanco to set her up with one of his friends.

The 31-year-old singer-and-actress began dating the producer over a year ago but she admitted their romance took her by surprise because she'd initially asked him to find her a date, only to realise she had feelings for him when he tried to introduce her to one of his pals at a birthday party.

She noted to Time magazine: “It just happens when you least expect it."

Although Selena is very happy with Benny, 36, she stressed other things make her happy and not only was she very accepting of being single but she had begun planning for the long term without a partner.

Explaining how her happiness isn't defined by her relationship status, she said: "It’s a little irrelevant, only because he isn’t my only source of happiness.

“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it.

"Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.”

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress finds it "really impressive" that Benny is just able to shrug off trolls making comments about their relationship.

She said: “I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life.

"But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him.

"I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

Benny recently sparked headlines when he told DJ Howard Stern he wants to marry Selena and have children with her.

She laughed when asked about his comments: “He can’t lie to save his life. If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it.”