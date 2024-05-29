Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have got married.

The 'Yellowstone' co-stars tied the knot at the 34-year-old actress' family home in Dallas, and their "heartfelt" ceremony and reception had a Western influence to pay homage to their characters in the drama series.

Hassie told Vogue magazine: “From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events—but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy and genuine moments with the people we love the most.

“Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible.

“I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace and a soft, blush colour palette."

In keeping with the "cowboy black tie" dress code, the actress opted for two wedding dresses, a corseted and beaded gown by Galia Lahav for the ceremony and a short short Netta BenShabu outfit, teamed with long lace gloves, for the reception, while her new husband donned a tailored tuxedo by Kiton with custom-made boots by Republic Boots, and a hat by American Hat Co.

The wedding weekend kicked off with a "cowboy cocktail welcome night" at the Crescent Club in Dallas, which saw guests enjoy an "old-time Western bar complete with a mariachi band, Texas wildflowers and a great DJ" for the event.

The couple had sought to mimic Gruene Hall, Texas' oldest dance hall for their ceremony, with communal tables and a living greenery wall, while guests were served a Texan menu including cornbread, caviar, smoked ribs and corn on the cob.

Although the pair met on the set of the drama series, Hassie credits her mother for her and Ryan getting together over a year ago.

She explained: “Our story is thanks to my mom.

"She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break.

"I wasn’t there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives.

"They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common—so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call.

“It truly was one of those serendipitous moments that make you realise life has a way of bringing people together at precisely the right time and place."