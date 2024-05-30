Travis Kelce is "looking" for movie roles.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end - who is dating Taylor Swift - recently landed a part in Ryan Murphy's upcoming horror series 'Grotesquerie' and he's already looking to build on his acting debut by going on the lookout for big screen projects.

Discussing the recently-announced 'Happy Gilmore' sequel and what role Travis could potentially play, he told his brother Jason on their 'New Heights' podcast: “I'm looking for movie deals.

“I'll do anything in the movie. I'll be a part of it any way I possibly can.”

The 34-year-old sportsman - who is also set to host game show 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' - recently admitted he was "shocked" to have been cast by Ryan in 'Grotesquerie'.

He said on his podcast: “I was kinda blown away and kinda, like, shocked that he was willing to give me a role like this. Because it is a big role on the show.

“He seemed very confident that I’d be able to do this, and he kinda injected that in me the first conversation that we had. So hopefully I don’t bomb this for him.”

Travis has learned very quickly that there is more to acting than he first thought.

He explained: “The biggest difference from being outside of the acting world and starting to get into it is, you’re very much in tuned to the scenes and you don’t want to get so much caught up on the lines.

"You want to be in the scene with whoever you’re like acting with, right? So, I started off thinking, ‘Man, just memorise your lines. Memorise your lines.’

"But in the reality of things, you want to be able to take that scene from one point to the next and portray, you know, exactly what the scene’s meaning is."

The NFL star joked he is relieved not to have been fired yet.

He said: “It’s been so much fun.

"They haven’t told me to f****** kick rocks after the first week, so it’s been awesome."