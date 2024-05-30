Kris Jenner questioned her 25-year age gap between herself and Corey Gamble.

The 68-year-old momager - who was previously wed to Caitlyn Jenner and the late Rob Kardashian - has been in a relationship with the 43-year-old talent manager for almost a decade now, and she has admitted she was initially confused as to why he would want to date a mature woman, but she came to the conclusion that you cannot "explain why people fall in love".

Speaking on a confessional on 'The Kardashians' this week, she confessed: "I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like why do you want to date somebody who is older than you?

"I didn't get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number. It's a f****** big number, but it's a number!"

She continued: "Listen, I can’t explain someone's chemistry or why people fall in love, but it's been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time."

Despite their lengthy relationship, the couple have no plans to marry yet.

Asked if she or daughters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian have any plans to marry, she told People magazine: "All of us are having fun, and we have no marriage plans — yet."

Kris' comments came after she previously explained that having done "the big wedding", she didn't feel the need to walk down the aisle another time.

Speaking on the 'Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser' podcast, she said: "You know, you never say never, but I often say it's just not what I think I need to do again based on my past.

"I'm in a really great relationship right now, and I'm happy and I don't want to mess that up.

“I don't have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I've done that.

“I've had the big wedding; I've had the babies and the kids… I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I'm looking forward to my future and I just don't think that I want to go there."

Kris praised Corey as an "amazing guy" who had helped her with a number of business decisions.

She previously told People magazine: "I think Corey is super. He's an amazing guy. He's really supportive and he's really dialled into a lot of the different things.

"He's very knowledgeable about a lot of the things that I work on, and he really helps me in trying to think through some of the decisions I make. "He's such a great person to bounce things off of. I really love his point of view on things."