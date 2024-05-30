Kim Kardashian has been pitched her own legal divorce drama by Ryan Murphy.

The 43-year-old reality star made her acting debut as publicist Siobhan Corbyn in 'American Horror Story: Delicate', and the spooky anthology show's creator was delighted with the praise for her performance.

In the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', Ryan told her: "You were really, really good to the point where they called me and were like, 'Do you think Kim would want to do her own show?' "

In a confessional after the chat, Kim joked she wasn't should what she "got herself into", and wondered if she could "really pull this off".

Ryan - who also created the likes of 'Glee', 'Nip/Tuck', 'Ratched' and more - then revealed his pitch for Kim's potential series.

He suggested: "Kim is the world's best, most expensive divorce lawyer, and she has her own firm, and the thing about her firm is it's an all-female firm."

Kim - who filed from divorce from ex Kanye West early in 2021 before finalising the split the following year - joked she "has some experience" in the field.

Ryan continued: "Kim is the world's best, most expensive divorce lawyer, and she has her own firm, and the thing about her firm is it's an all-female firm."

Kim - who was also previously married to Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas - admitted she has had some "funny" moments with her divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who has helped with two of her three divorces.

She said: "I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!' And the next one she'd be like, 'Hi, you reminded me last time, don't ever let you do this again.' "

Ryan joked that they might need to "build a sound stage outside" Kim's home, with the mother-of-four - who has kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kanye - also balancing law school, her reality show and various businesses.

However, she suggested she'll have more time after taking the bar exam in 2025.

Pondering a catchphrase for the show, Ryan quipped: "'Not only am I a lawyer, but I play one on TV.' "