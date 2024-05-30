Kourtney Kardashian didn't want her argument with sister Kim Kardashian to be used on 'The Kardashians' because people would think they seriously hated each other.

The pair were feuding over the SKIMS founder working with Dolce and Gabbana after the Poosh founder's wedding to husband Travis Barker, 48, where she hand-selected pieces from the luxury fashion house for her family to wear and got married at their private Portofino estate in Italy.

And Kourtney, 45, has admitted she wasn't keen on the phone call airing where she called her 43-year-old sibling - who has North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five, with ex-husband Kanye West - a "witch", and in return, Kim barked back by revealing the family have a WhatsApp group that does not include her called "Not Kourtney".

However, Kourtney decided it was good entertainment - even if people did think she had a massive feud with her sister.

Kourtney told her pals: “They think that we hate each other.

“I so badly wanted to be like, ‘By the way, I never knew that call was filmed.’”

She continued: “I just had a feeling that it was filmed after the fact and [Kim] was like, ‘Yeah,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re not using it,’ but then it was too good not to use."

She said: “We’re sisters.

“I’m sure people have crazy fights with their siblings.

“Maybe ours is more extreme. I really don’t know.”

In a confessional, Kim insisted: “I think there’s this huge misconception that Kourtney and I hate each other. We really don’t … No matter how crazy things are, no matter what’s going on, if she needs something, I’m there. If I need something, she’s there. We’ll always be that way, no matter what we’re going through.”

Kourtney said of the family's group without her: “That’s a characteristic that my mom and Kim have had for my whole life of being like, ‘Everyone’s talking about you,’ but there’s no ‘everyone'.

"I’m so happy that I just don’t give a f*** about any of that anymore.”

Kourtney - who has six-month-old son Rocky with Travis, and Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, with Scott Disick - says she and Kim are getting along well and bonding over their broods.

She concluded: “Kim and I are great. Everything’s back to normal. We get along. We really connect over the kids. I can’t believe that a second of energy was wasted on that.”