Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are still going strong as a couple.

The 26-year-old beauty and Timothee, 28, began dating in 2023 and although they've made very few public appearances together, the couple recently enjoyed a night out in New York City.

Kylie and Timothee were spotted at Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi, with an eyewitness telling PEOPLE that the actor was "really chill and so nice" during the visit.

The celebrity duo - who were last seen together at the Golden Globes in January - were joined on their night out by another couple.

A second source explained that the couple have made a concerted effort to keep their romance low-key and they're determined to keep things that way.

Earlier this year, an insider claimed that Kylie and Timothee both see "definite potential for something real".

The loved-up duo "push each other to be better people".

The source explained to PEOPLE: "They're both real with each other and things have been easy and fun. Timothee reminds Kylie to live in a very 'present' way, and she really likes that about him.

"They both push each other to be better people and that's a constant thing in their relationship."

Meanwhile, Kylie previously insisted that she wants to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

The TV star explained that in spite of her celebrity status, she actually prefers to spend time at home with her friends and family.

She told HommeGirls: "I value a lot of personal time.

"So, I usually have people over for dinner, or I go to someone’s house, or if we’re going out somewhere usually my friends come over and we get ready together."

Kylie finds it tough to engage with fans while also retaining her privacy.

She said: "The internet is amazing because obviously that’s where I started my business. It’s been great for me to connect with my fans but now I think it’s about finding balance. There’s a dark side to it. It’s just about finding that balance."