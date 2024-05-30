Nikki Reed doesn't have "a lot of time for [herself] right now".

The 36-year-old actress - who has Bodhi, six, and an 11-month-old son with Ian Somerhalder - has revealed that she struggles to balance motherhood with the challenge of working on her farm.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Nikki shared: "I start my days at 5am and I usually finish them around midnight."

Nikki is doing the best she can to find a healthy balance in her life.

The actress - who has been married to Ian since 2015 - explained: "I’m definitely in the sleep-deprived-and-juggling-and-wearing-many-hats stage of motherhood.

"I think last night I slept maybe two and a half hours. I don’t have a way to track that, but the amount of times I looked at the clock, I think that would probably be it. So that’s my phase right now."

Despite this, Nikki is determined to "embrace" the moment she's in.

She said: "I’m not doing that balancing thing well right now, and that’s OK. That’s just part of it. I have to just embrace that."

Meanwhile, Ian previously revealed that he "stepped away from acting" in order to spend more time at home.

The 45-year-old star - who played Damon Salvatore in 'The Vampire Diaries' - has been able to spend more time with his family on their farm since he stepped away from Hollywood.

Ian told E! News: "I stepped away from acting a little over four years ago to raise my kids, build my companies and get these films launched."

The actor has always been passionate about environmental issues, but fatherhood has given him a sharper focus.

He shared: "By using healthy soil management practices, we are building a secure future today, or tomorrow. And once you do have children, you realise I am no longer alone here. I am leaving this to my children."