Joey King gets a confidence boost from glam and fashion

Published
2024/05/30 11:15 (BST)

Joey King says fashion and beauty boosts her confidence.

The 24-year-old explained how her having glam done and wearing something that makes her feel “beautiful” can completely “transform” her mindset.

She told Forbes magazine: "Fashion and beauty help me embody a certain confidence. I am a confident person, but I do feel that it can be dulled by a lot of things.

When I am in a look that makes me feel beautiful, or unique, or transforms me in any way, it awakens that dormant confidence that is laying underneath all this other c*** that I pile on myself.

Referring to her makeup artist Allan Avendaño, she added: "And I have one of the best to help me do that."

Whenever she is in the makeup chair, she just wants the result to make her look "hot".

She said: "Most of the time I sit in [his] chair and I go, I don't know, just make me look hot.

"He usually does something different every time, but he knows what I mean. I don't really have to explain it based on the wardrobe of the look."

Lately, she's been loving sixties-style eye makeup and mainly ops for a minimal, natural look.

She said: "One of the new things that I've found a lot of love for in recent looks is a sixties cut-crease style. I just love the way that makes my eye shape pop."

© BANG Media International

joeyking

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended