Chris Hemsworth, Ken Jeong and Christina Ricci are among the stars to appear in the hilarious launch trailer for ‘Squad Busters’.

The multiplayer action mobile game - which was developed by Supercell - launched yesterday (29.05.24) on the App Store and Google Play, and in celebration of the title’s release, the studio unveiled a rib-tickling trailer starring Hollywood A-listers as characters from the game.

The video sees ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ actor Chris Hemsworth play the Barbarian King, ‘Community’ star Ken Jeong appear as the eccentric Chicken, ‘The Addams Family’ legend Christina Ricci as Witch, ‘LEGO Masters’ presenter Will Arnett as lumberjack Greg, and ‘Moana’ actress Auli'i Cravalho as shotgun-wielding Shelly, and follows the group try to bring fun to their player’s life by accompanying him to a job interview, and singing along to Nickleback’s ‘How You Remind Me’ in the car.

Later in the trailer, the team come up against an enemy squad of doppelgängers, consisting of TikTok star Bella Poarch as Witch, YouTubers Thoren Bradley and ZHC as Greg and Chicken respectively, and influencer Gabriela Moura as Shelly.

‘Squad Busters’ marks Supercell’s first global game launch in over five years, and the studio’s CEO Ilkka Paananen said the company was “thrilled” fans could finally get to see and play their new title.

In a statement, he said: “After an incredible response to the global announcement of ‘Squad Busters’, we’re thrilled that players worldwide will all now be able to enjoy the game!

“Our game teams have a massively high-quality bar for releasing new games, which on the flip side means they kill most of the games they work on.

“This has meant we haven't launched a new game for over five years. That's why this moment, the launch of ‘Squad Buster’s, feels so special! I want to thank the Squad team for their amazing work, which has led to releasing a new, incredibly fun game for our players worldwide to play.”

He added: “To mark this launch, our team wanted to create a show-stopping moment, so it felt fitting to have Hollywood icons face off against social media stars in a fun way, showing that life really is more fun when you’re with a squad!”