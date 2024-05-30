Arrowhead Game Studios’ new boss Shams Jorjani has vowed “the [‘Helldivers 2’] ship will stay on the same course”.

Last week (22.05.24), it was announced the company’s CEO Johan Pilestedt would be stepping down and transitioning to become a COO so that he could get more involved in the creative development of their third-person-shooter.

Now, Arrowhead’s new head has made his first statement, and has insisted the studio will remain the same “despite the change in captain”.

On the ‘Helldivers’ subreddit, he wrote: “I’m a business/games guy who just joined Arrowhead as the CEO to enable Johan Pilestedt and the other amazing devs of Arrowhead to do more of what we all want them to do - make games. The ship will stay on the same course, despite the change in captain.”

After asking the community kept things “civil and constructive”, Shams explained the CEO “switcheroo” was made to allow Johan ‘Pilen’ to become the on-the-ground leader for Arrowhead, and compared his guidance to the team to that of ‘Star Wars’ Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi instructing Luke Skywalker.

He penned: “First off this whole switcheroo is all about getting Pilen closer to the games.

“Making new games/prototypes, having more time to play ‘Helldivers’, work closer to Micke our excellent Game Director and the many other designers/devs we have. I've charged Pilen with being the Obi-wan to many ‘Lukes’ in our studio.

“If everyone can hear Pilen's sage voice in the back of their heads when they're balancing weapons, designing missions or enemies the better.”

Shams then promised to maintain Johan’s excellent communication with the community, and insisted the COO would continue to be their “big voice”.

He continued: “I think Pilen has set a great precedent talking so plainly and directly with the community about the game. He's our ambassador and he'll keep being our BIG voice.

“But I'll be here as well.

“It won't mean we'll respond to every thread, whim or loud voice - but we're here listening.”