Sony Interactive Entertainment has removed a controversial interview with Naughty Dog head Neil Druckmann from its website and apologised to him for “misrepresenting his words”.

The gaming juggernaut released the discussion with Neil last week (24.05.24) in which he was reported to have said A.I. would “revolutionise” the way the industry approached content creation, and added Naughty Dog’s next game “could redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming”.

Now, Sony has pulled the interview after finding it contained “several significant errors and inaccuracies”.

On the page that initially included the discussion, a message from Sony was added which reads: “In re-reviewing our recent interview with Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, we have found several significant errors and inaccuracies that don't represent his perspective and values (including topics such as animation, writing, technology, A.I., and future projects).

“We apologise to Neil for misrepresenting his words and for any negative impact this interview might have caused him and his team.

“In coordination with Naughty Dog and [Sony Interactive Entertainment], we have removed the interview.”

After the interview went live, ‘The Last of Us’ head took to X to explain his “words, context, and intent were unfortunately lost”.

On the social media platform, he wrote: “[That’s] not quite what I said.”

In a follow-up post, he added: “In editing my rambling answers in my recent interview with Sony, some of my words, context, and intent were unfortunately lost.”