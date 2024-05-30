Netflix has revealed that a ‘Minecraft’ animated series will be coming to the platform.

To mark the acclaimed game’s 15th anniversary, the streaming platform officially confirmed the new series and released a short teaser trailer for it.

It is known that the show will have a unique story, as well as new characters and will also give fans of the game a fresh perspective on the world they know and love.

WildBrain is the studio behind the new animated series and has previously produced shows including ‘Sonic Prime’, ‘Ninjago: Dragons Rising’, and ‘Carmen Sandiego’.

The teaser was released on YouTube but maintains plenty of ambiguity by giving away minimal detail.

It starts with the game’s most recognised creature – a creeper – coming into shot before exploding. The camera then glides through waves of lava in the Nether – an alternate world in the game – and eventually arrives in a cave where the Netflix logo is perched on top of a rock.

Devoted fans will also recognise the various sounds that play in the trailer including those of spiders, zombies and skeletons.

Finally, the words “Netflix x Minecraft’” are revealed before the terms “animated series” and “coming soon” appear on screen.

No date has been given for the launch of the series but Netflix's previous work suggests that it could be up to two years before it reaches the screen.