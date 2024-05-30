British audio brand Bowers and Wilkins has partnered with David Beckham.

The business says the tie-in with the former footballer, 49, represents the creation of a “unique alliance of style and sound” that will see David’s “refined taste” meeting the firm’s “unwavering pursuit of perfection”.

It added in a statement on Thursday (30.05.24): “The announcement marks the start of a long-term partnership that will explore David Beckham’s relationship with music and the special role it plays in his life.

“As a long-term fan of the brand, David Beckham chose to collaborate with Bowers and Wilkins because of its unrivalled reputation for audio excellence, craftmanship and class-leading, premium design.”

David added: “I’ve been a fan of Bowers and Wilkins for years and a proud owner of many of its products.

“Performance and design have always been important to me, which is why this partnership felt like such a natural fit.”

From his parents’ musical influences, through to his successful football career, music has always been important to David, where it provided the soundtrack to some of his greatest performances on the pitch and marked special moments for him and his family.

He went on: “Music has always played a huge role in my life. I can hear a track and remember exactly where I was and what I was doing. In our family, whenever special moments happen, there's always a song to go with them.”

The long-term partnership is kicking off with a new campaign around Bowers and Wilkins’ award-winning noise-cancelling wireless headphone, the Px8, which they say offer David “an unrivalled combination of outstanding performance, premium design and exceptional comfort”.

Giles Pocock from the brand said: “I’m delighted to be able to welcome David to the Bowers and Wilkins family.

“This is a partnership built on authenticity, with both Bowers and Wilkins and David Beckham sharing a commitment to performance, craftsmanship and style. We are excited to bring the partnership to life over the coming months.”