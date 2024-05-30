Mamie Laverock is “doing well” after being put on life support following a freak accident that saw her plummet five stories from a balcony.

The 19-year-old actress, famed for starring in the long-running US TV series ‘When Calls the Heart’, suffered a “medical emergency” on 11 May, according to a GoFundMe page aiming to raised money for her medical treatment – but her family have now added a hopeful update to the page.

Her parents Rob and Nicole Compton said: Mamie is now “out of her big surgeries”, adding she is “doing well”.

They also told fans and donors to the fund: “It’s impossible for us to be happier. Thank you all for your support.”

Rob and Nicole had said they expected Mamie’s hospitalisation to last “upwards of a month or more”, and so far their GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $32,000 for their daughter’s medical bills.

The couple said in their original GoFundMe post Mamie’s mum was “able to get there in time to save her life” after the actress’ balcony fall, and transported her to a local hospital.

Mamie was later transferred to a facility in Vancouver, where her condition was labelled “unclear” but showed “signs of improvement”.

Her family said: “On Saturday May 11th, Nicole travelled to Winnipeg to help Mamie, who was having a medical emergency.

“Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life. Then got her to a hospital in Winnipeg.

“Mamie has since been transferred to Hospital here in Vancouver. Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.

“We are trying to go every day to support her.

“Any contributions would help us be by her side . But this could be upwards of a month or more.

“We will share all the updates we can. Thank you for all your well wishes.”

Mamie has played nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan on the hit Hallmark show ‘When Calls the Heart’ since 2014, and a year later landed a 2015 Young Artist Awards win for Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actress 10 and Under.

After a years-long break from the series, she reprised her role in 2023 for the show’s 10th season.

The actress has also appeared in ‘Psych’, ‘The Hollow Child’ and ‘This Means War’, alongside Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Tom Hardy.