The Notorious B.I.G.’s mother wants to “slap the daylights” out of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Voletta Wallace, 71, spoke out against the rapper, 54, as he faces a string of sexual assault lawsuits and following his online apology after footage emerged from 2016 showing him beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 37.

She told Rolling Stone about the hotel surveillance video: “I’m sick to my stomach. I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother.

“I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen (the assault video.) I pray that he apologises to her.”

She went on: “I hope that I see Sean one day, and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him.

“And you can quote me on that. Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

Combs has been keeping a low profile since Homeland Security launched an ongoing sex-trafficking investigation against him and raided his mansions in March.

The Notorious B.I.G – born Christopher Wallace – signed with Combs’ label Bad Boy Records when it launched in 1993, with sources telling Rolling Stone in an exposé published on Wednesday (29.05.24) Combs was always “jealous” of the rapper’s friendship with Tupac Shakur, who was signed to a rival record label.

Combs allegedly tried to befriend Tupac, but apparently the performer had no “respect” for “corny” Combs, hip-hop photographer and Biggie’s friend Monique Bunn told the magazine.

The two legendary rappers were infamously gunned down just six months apart at the ages of 24 and 25 respectively, just before Biggie planned to leave Bad Boy Entertainment, according to Monique.

Since Biggie’s death, his mother has spoken out about Combs seemingly cashing in on the tragedy.

She said in her 2005 autobiography ‘Biggie’: “My son was part of a high-stakes game and didn’t know the rules.

“I’m glad he does not have to witness that the very people that he thought he could ride and die with wouldn’t think twice about using his mother.

“I am glad that he’s not here to see how they have used his image and his name.”

Voletta added she is convinced Combs only “loved” her son “after he was dead”, saying: “I used to tell Christopher all the time not to trust Sean.”