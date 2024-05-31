Hailey Bieber’s new diamond ring is said to be worth $1.4 million.

The model, 27, announced she was expecting her and 30-year-old singer Justin Bieber’s first child together in an Instagram post on 9 May as she revealed they had held the vow ceremony in Hawaii – and earlier this week revealed she had got a new sparkler that is thought to have been a gift from her partner to mark the occasion.

She appears to have moved her original $600,000 engagement ring to her little finger of her other hand, and gemologist Tenishia McSweeney from Prestige Pawnbrokers – which features in Channel 4’s ‘Posh Pawn’ show – told Mail Online her new band is worth approximately $1.4 million.

She said: “Assuming Justin went for the finest colour and clarity grades which isn’t a stretch considering her previous engagement ring which is in itself magnificent and now worn on her pinky now seems more yellow in comparison, and with the size looking to be around 10 carat you’d be looking at at least $1.4 million.”

As well as her new ring, Hailey was seen sporting an eternity wedding ring that matched her husband Justin’s band.

Luxury jeweller Tiffany has revealed they created the couple’s Forever bands, which feature a full circle of diamonds.

Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds – who did not work on either of the Biebers’ rings – has told Page Six Style there could be a practical reason for Hailey’s ring change.

She said: “Hailey’s pregnancy will be causing her fingers to swell, which means that her original engagement ring will be feeling tight on her finger.

“As a temporary measure, she has switched it to her pinky finger on the opposite hand, where it will fit better for the last few months of her pregnancy.

“The new ring is almost identical to her original engagement ring in terms of the four-prong setting, a style Hailey is a fan of, though the elongated oval-cut diamond is considerably bigger at roughly 18-carats.”

The expert also valued Hailey’s new sparkler at more than $1 million – a bill that would hardly dent the couple’s joint fortune of around $285 million.

Hailey’s ring update has sparked fan speculation it was her way of revealing she is expecting a girl as her snaps also showed off her fresh pink cherry blossom manicure.

She captioned the post: “Little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly (shells and pink flower emojis.)”