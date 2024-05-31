50 Cent reportedly splurged tens of thousands of dollars buying his Le Chemin du Roi champagne for a Memorial Day crowd at a luxury restaurant.

The 48-year-old rapper – real name Curtis James Jackson III – is said to have been at Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant in East Hampton over the holiday weekend when he decided to splash out for his fellow diners.

Page Six reports he “arrived without a reservation and immediately decided to begin sharing the champers”.

The outlet added a source said the ‘In Da Club’ performer “was in great spirits, surrounded by the Hamptons ladies”.

He had performed for a crowd at Surf Lodge in Montauk on Saturday (25.05.24) in front of guests including newlyweds Millie Bobby Brown, 20, and Jake Bongiovi, 22, as well as actor Liev Schreiber, 56, and restaurateurs Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone – as well as newly-single Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Brooks Nader, 27.

Page Six added 50’s bubbly brand was also “flowing during his surprise set”.

50 lived it up after vowing to stop trolling scandal-hit Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over his sexual abuse lawsuits as he fears the rapper may take his life.

The singer has spent months mocking his fellow rap star, 54, after he was hit with a string of legal filings from late 2023 from women accusing him of crimes ranging from sex trafficking to sexual assault – all of which Combs denies.

Following the news earlier this month Combs was facing yet another sexual assault lawsuit, 50 reposted a screenshot of a report about the latest case on his Instagram.

He captioned the post: “Got damn boy another one, (watching eyes emoji.)

”this my last puffy post I think he might kill himself. (Amazed face emoji.)

“I don’t want no parts of that.”

Combs – who recently apologised after footage emerged from 2016 showing him beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 27 – denies all wrongdoing in the face of the string of cases he’s facing.