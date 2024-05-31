Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has reportedly filed paperwork to legally change her name.

The teenager is believed to have taken the step on her 18th birthday on Monday (27.05.24) with TMZ reporting she wants to drop her dad's surname of 'Pitt' to be known as Shiloh Jolie going forward.

The website reports the request has yet to be granted, but "it's only a matter of time before it becomes official".

It comes shortly after another of the former couple's children - Vivienne, 15 - also dropped the name Pitt for her inclusion in the Playbill for Broadway show 'The Outsiders', which she worked on backstage alongside her mum Angelina.

The former couple's children are believed to have a strained relationship with their movie star dad ever since their parents split in 2016.

While Vivienne is working in theatre, Shiloh is believed to be looking at a career as a dancer.

A video of her dancing recently went viral when it was shared by choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter, and an insider insisted Shiloh is "dedicated" and "hard-working" when it comes to her vocation.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, displaying both dedication and hard work. She doesn't rely on her famous name to achieve her goals."

The insider noted that Shiloh would "never use" the celebrity status of her mother or father to boost her own fame, even though they reasoned that it could be "difficult" for people around the world to understand that.

They added: "Shi is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage. I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it's worth it."

'Fight Club' star Brad, 60, - who also has Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Knox, 15, with fellow Oscar winner Angelina - is still a proud father when it comes to his daughter's dance skills and noted how he can sometimes be so moved by watching his little girl perform that he can end up in tears.

He said:"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah. She's very beautiful. I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here. "I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish."