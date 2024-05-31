Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are back together.

The 28-year-old model split from the 30-year-old singer in December after less than a year of dating but they have been spotted together several times in the last month, including at a Met Gala afterparty, and things are said to be "going well" between them again.

A source told People magazine: "It's going well and they're prioritising spending time together as they figure it out.

"There wasn't ever any drama in their break-up and they missed each other."

The couple previously took time apart because they felt they were "not on the same page in life".

Another source added: "It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out.

"They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again."

Following their separation, the 'Kardashians' star was reported to have gone on dates with former boyfriend Devin Booker, much to the unhappiness of the 'Where She Goes' hitmaker.

An insider said: "Benny was not happy that Kendall was dating. He has been wanting her back.

"Kendall is happy. Benny is very charming and is always sweet to her."

The news comes after it was reported the pair were "very cutesy" at a Met Gala afterparty earlier this month.

The source told Us Weekly: "They looked like they were back together."

The insider suggested that Kendall and her ex-boyfriend actually arranged to meet at Apres, a cocktail bar in the Big Apple.

The source shared: "Bad Bunny arrived first and went to a VIP table by the DJ booth. Kendall showed up about 15 minutes later. It definitely seemed like she was meeting him there.

"They seemed like they were the only two in the room. They weren’t engaging with other people for a while. They were sitting side by side and they had permanent smiles on their faces the whole time. It was cute."

Kendall - who was spotted at one of Bunny's gigs earlier this month - previously confessed that she finds it difficult to date.

She told WSJ. Magazine: "I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense?"