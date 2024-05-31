‘Alien Rogue Incursion’ and the ‘Silent Hill 2’ Remake received release windows at PlayStation’s State of Play.

At Sony’s event yesterday (30.05.24), the company unveiled their upcoming PSVR2 title based on the sci-fi movie series is due to launch during the Holiday season of 2024, and released a trailer which revealed the player would be exploring a crashed ship on the planet Purdan while the resident Xenomorph stalks its prey.

As for the highly-anticipated remake of Konami’s horror classic, the game received another terrifying trailer, and was confirmed to be releasing on 8 October 2024.

Sony also revealed ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ and its ‘Valhalla’ DLC would be launching on PC on 19 September, and is due to support higher frame rates, DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR, and super ultra-wide monitors.

Meanwhile, the previously-announced PvP shooter ‘Marvel Rivals’ will be having a closed beta on PlayStation 5 (PS5) in July, though no exact release date was provided for the title.

Other games revealed at the presentation included Firewalk's PvP shooter ‘Concord’, Grinding Gear Games’ RPG ‘Path of Exile 2’ and ‘Until Dawn’s PS5 and PC releases, with the first title set to launch on 23 August, while the latter two are slated to go on sale in the autumn and winter 2024 respectively.

Beyond 2024, Skydance’s PSVR2 game ‘Behemoth’, Capcom’s action-adventure ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’, TipsWorks and Infold Games’ RPG ‘Ballad of Antara’ and Omega Forces’ hack-and-slash title ‘Dynasty Warriors Origins’ were confirmed to be releasing at some point next year.

At the end of the event, Sony unveiled their fan-favourite platformer ‘Astro Bot’ would be returning for a “super sized” adventure on 6 September on PS5, in which players will be able to explore over 80 unique worlds.