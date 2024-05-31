Co-CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Hermen Hulst has said the company wants to use their “tentpole titles” to convince PC players to buy a PlayStation 5.

The corporation has consistently released both live service multiplayer and singleplayer games onto the platform, like ‘Helldivers 2’ and ‘God of War: Ragnarok’, but Sony’s new boss - who is sharing the position with Hideaki Nishino - revealed the company wants to be more “strategic” with their narrative-driven titles in the hopes it will entice PC players to purchase their consoles.

As part of yesterday’s (30.05.24) business segment meeting and investor presentation, Hulst said: “Indeed, we are bringing our titles to the PC platform and we have a dual approach here.

“On the live service side, we are releasing our titles simultaneously, so day and date on PlayStation 5 and PC.

“But with our tentpole titles - our single player or narrative-driven titles that are the backbone of what PlayStation Studios has delivered in recent years and in our history - we take a more strategic approach.

“We introduce our great franchises to new audiences, and we're finding new audiences that are potentially going to be very interested in playing, for example, sequels on the PlayStation platform.”

The company’s head added this strategy would not just “bring new players into PlayStation at large, but into PlayStation platforms specifically”.

Hulst then used the HBO series ‘The Last of Us’ and the ‘Gran Turismo’ movie as examples of successfully expanding their IPs beyond their consoles.

He explained: “The same goes for the work that we do with extending our great properties onto other media such as television series and film.

“That brings in new players into our franchises as well.”