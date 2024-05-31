Todd Howard has called ‘Fallout’s resurgence “beyond anything [he’s] ever seen” in his career.

After the beloved RPG (role-playing-game) franchise, which is helmed by Bethesda Softworks, was brought onto the small screen through Amazon Prime’s TV adaptation, the studio saw over five million players venture back out into the wastelands across their titles, much to the surprise and delight of the company’s boss.

Speaking to Variety, Todd said: “Depending on the Fallout game, you're looking at a four-to-six times increase in daily players, which is beyond anything I’ve ever seen in my 30 years of doing this.

“Having an event that brings that many people into games that you have and who have never played your games before, that's a big thing. New players who have never played a game or never played one of our games.

“It's a really, really unique moment.”

The most recent entry into the franchise, ‘Fallout 76’, released nearly six years ago - marking the longest time Bethesda has gone without launching another game in the series.

While players are clamouring for a ‘Fallout 5’, Emil Pagliarulo - who is a developer at the company - insisted fans would have to be patient, as the studio was trying to juggle the game with their other projects, like ‘Starfield’ and ‘Fallout 76’.

Responding to a fan on X who asked what occupied Bethesda’s production time on a new title, he wrote: “Not specific to any of our games, but development times can vary for a variety of reasons.

“On ‘Starfield’, we spent a lot of time updating and developing tech. We also paused for a bit to assist with ‘Fallout 76’.

“At the end of the day, though, it always comes down to that most important resource of all – people. As with any dev team, we have talented folks who need time to make great stuff. So we can’t do everything at once. Institute scientists are hard at work on cloning initiatives!”