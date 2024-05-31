Mahershala Ali is in talks for a role in the new 'Jurassic World' film.

The 'Green Book' actor has held discussions about joining Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend in the latest movie in the dinosaur franchise.

Plot details on the flick – which is set to begin production in London next month – have not been disclosed but Gareth Edwards is directing from a screenplay written by David Koepp.

The film is planned for release in July 2025 and is being produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley through their Kennedy/Marshall banner and the original film's director Steven Spielberg through his Amblin Entertainment company.

Casting Ali, 50, would be a coup as the Oscar-winning star tends to shun big blockbusters and has a reputation for being selective with his acting projects.

Last month, it was revealed that Johansson is set to produce the movie as well as star in the project, just as Margot Robbie did with 'Barbie'.

A movie insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Scarlett has been in talks with the studio for months and made it clear that Gareth was her first choice to be the director.

"He wanted a big fee but has now signed. With him being her top pick, she is now far more interested in being part of the movie and her role as an actress and producer is justifiable."

The new flick is thought to be launching a "new Jurassic era" as returns for the 'Jurassic World' trilogy characters played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are seemingly off the table – although the former hasn't given up hope of portraying Owen Grady again.

He told Comic Book Resources of a potential comeback: "Hey, never say never. Maybe. Maybe I return. Maybe I don't. You'll just have to tune in to find out. I know I'll be first in line, whether I'm in it or not."