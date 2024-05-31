Bungie has warned fans to be “very careful on social media” after ‘Destiny 2: The Final Shape’ was unintentionally released early.

The expansion to the first-person-shooter was due to launch next week (04.06.24), but gamers have already been able to access some of the new content after the studio “accidentally pushed [it] live” on the PlayStation 5 (PS5).

Now, Bungie has urged players to tread carefully online if they wish to avoid spoilers.

On their website’s forum, Bungie wrote: “Earlier today, a portion of ‘Destiny 2: The Final Shape’ was accidentally pushed live on PS5's streaming service.

“There are currently spoilers being shared online. A small group of players were able to play some of the campaign, access Collections, and other reward info coming in ‘The Final Shape’, and ‘Echoes’.

“We recommend being very careful on social media over the next few days to avoid spoilers.

“Remember to exercise caution and be critical of potential misinformation. Please be considerate of others and report leaks so players can experience the conclusion of the ‘Light and Darkness’ saga themselves.”

The studio then paid tribute to the community and those who are “actively working to prevent more of the experience from being shared”, before adding the team was “still excited” to see players experience the expansion.

Bungie continued: “Thanks to all our community members who have already helped us by reporting leaks and those actively working to prevent more of the experience from being shared before its intended date.

“It's always extremely difficult when our team's hard work is leaked early, but we are still excited for everyone to experience the full release on June 4 together.”