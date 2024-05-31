Selena Gomez feels proud of her Rare Beauty brand.

The 31-year-old star launched her cosmetics company - which is seeking to raise $100 million for mental health awareness - in 2020, and Selena has been amazed by the brand's influence.

She told TIME magazine: "That’s what makes me most proud. When I’m able to have something like Rare or a single that people can relate to, I get so much joy when people say, ‘Hey, that helped me through a difficult time.'"

Rare Beauty has already been valued at more than $1 billion. But Selena has insisted that she's committed to building the company.

She said: "I don’t have any plans on that, genuinely."

What's more, Selena is keen to stress that no-one needs to wear make-up.

The brunette beauty explained: "I hope I don’t, and I hope Rare Beauty doesn’t, give off the vibe that you have to do anything."

Selena previously claimed that her brand has helped to challenge "norms" in the beauty industry.

The singer told PEOPLE: "What I'm most proud of is the conversation that we've created in the beauty space. I feel like we were challenging the norms and I really wanted to create a brand that was for everyone."

Rare Beauty has proven to be a huge success from a business standpoint. However, Selena insisted that money-making hasn't been her motivation.

The pop star - who revealed in 2020 that she's been diagnosed with bipolar disorder - explained: "I'm noticing other brands getting on board with mental health, too, and I'm really, really excited about that. If anything, that's the most important part of my brand."