The US and Europe have announced major takedowns of cybercrime networks that defrauded people of billions.

Authorities in America have arrested Chinese national YunHe Wang and seized assets including a Ferrari, luxury watches, and 21 properties. Europol, Europe's crime agency, has made four arrests but stated eight fugitives remain at large and will be added to its “most wanted” list.

Both the US Department of Justice and Europol each claimed their operations were the biggest bust of a “botnet” in the world.

Cybercriminals use botnets to take over computers and install malicious software.

The software can then be used to collect data, send spam, or delete personal data without the owner's knowledge.

Nicole Argentieri, principal deputy assistant attorney general, said Wang allegedly “created malware that compromised millions of residential computers around the world” then “sold access to the infected computers to cybercriminals.”

She also said criminals used this access to conceal their identity and “anonymously commit a wide array of offences” including fraud, child exploitation, harassment, and bomb threats.

The DoJ accused Wang of using the proceeds from his alleged cybercrime to buy $60 million of luxury assets, including a Ferrari, a Rolls-Royce, two BMWs, and several watches, along with opening bank accounts and starting cryptocurrency wallets.

He is also said to have bought property in the US, St Kitts and Nevis, China, Singapore, Thailand, as well as the United Arab Emirates.

Wang has been charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud, substantive computer fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 65 years in prison.

Europol said its arrests took place in Armenia and Ukraine, with servers taken down across the world, including in Britain, America and Germany. The agency also said more than 2,000 seized websites are now under the control of European law enforcement.

One of the main suspects reportedly made around $74 million in cryptocurrency through ransomware.

Europol also stated its takedown, dubbed Operation Endgame, is ongoing with plans for future busts.