Padma Lakshmi feels "so much sexier" than she did 30 years ago.

The 53-year-old star weighs about 35 pounds more than she did at age 23 - but she still feels very proud of her body.

Padma told Us Weekly: "I love it. I wouldn’t go back to that body."

The model also insisted that she's happy to reveal her age to strangers.

Padma said: "I love saying I’m 53. And people are like, ‘Oh, you don’t look like you’re 53.’ And I’m like, ‘No. This is also what 53 looks like.’"

What's more, the 'Taste the Nation' star has rubbished the idea that beauty can only look one way.

She explained: "Our culture really has a way of telling women that there’s this narrow window and this narrow size or narrow appearance that you have to look to feel attractive, and that is complete bull****."

Meanwhile, Padma previously revealed that she hopes to become the oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model in history.

The TV star admitted that she'd love to replace Martha Stewart in the record books.

Padma told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six Style column: "I hope. I mean, listen, if I’m still doing covers like she is at 80 plus. I mean, God, more power to her. And she’s always been someone I’ve admired, so why should this be any different?"

Padma has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. However, she never expected for it to happen so late in her career.

She shared: "I thought it would happen one day for me when I was in my 20s and 30s and a model, but it never did, so I really thought that ship had sailed. So it’s almost sweeter happening at this age."