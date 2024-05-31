Toni Braxton believes people shouldn't feel "afraid to age".

The 56-year-old singer recently raised eyebrows when she posted a topless photo of herself on social media, and Toni has now revealed why she decided to post the image.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Toni explained: "I was feeling myself. I was feeling myself, so I thought I'd show it ... I wanted people to know that 50s is still sexy and it's OK and don't be afraid to age.

"I felt some kind of way when I turned 50, but I'm OK. I'm alright about it."

Toni has recently been focused on her Love and Laughter residency with Cedric the Entertainer.

The singer has confessed to loving her experience in Las Vegas.

She shared: "I'm having so much fun. Cedric's fantastic. He's even letting my tell jokes and he's singing, so we're having a great time."

Meanwhile, Toni recently revealed that she's "looking forward" to dating once again.

The singer explained that she's keen to find love after finishing her Las Vegas residency.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Toni - who was previously engaged to Birdman - shared: "Single is nice. I haven't practised it yet, but I'm going to soon 'cause I've been wrapped up in this show."

Despite this, Toni has confessed to harbouring some nerves about returning to the dating world.

The Grammy-winning star - who was married to singer-songwriter Keri Lewis between 2001 and 2013 - said: "I am looking forward to getting out there and dating.

"I mean, dating can be scary too. It can be a little bit. But a nice guy, someone who will watch 'Lifetime' with me all day long - [or] at least once in the week."