Reginae Carter has learned to be "super private" from her dad.

The 25-year-old star is the daughter of fellow rapper Lil Wayne from his previous relationship with Toya Johnson and after carving out a career in music herself, she has admitted that she is very "nonchalant" when it comes to fame.

She told People: "My dad is super private, so I feel like even when the media gets him or puts him on blast, he pays dust to it. My dad is very nonchalant when it comes to that, so I've learned to kind of move like him."

Meanwhile, the 'Mind Goin Crazy' hitmaker - who split from Armon Warren in January after a year of dating and was previously in a relationship with YFN Lucci - was then asked about her one rule for dating and admitted that she just wants men to be honest with her.

She said: "Don't play it too cool and stop lying. Just tell the truth. Men lie so much. Be honest. I know that a lot of people feel like, ‘Oh, the truth hurts.’ Well, a lie hurts even more. So tell the truth and let it set you free. "

But Regine admitted that while everyone seems to want to be "fairytale married" at some point, she wants to keep her options open before she settles down.

She said: "We want to be fairytale married. I get that, but in real life it's not going like that and our dating pool right now in 2024 is definitely not it. Don't settle at all, but date. Date around. If that person is not for you, then let them go. I feel like people are sticking on like they don't have a million, gazillion people in this world."