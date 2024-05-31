Will Smith was "mind-blown" to have his adult children with him on the red carpet.

The 55-year-old actor was supported by his estranged wife Jada, 52, and their children Willow, 23, and Jaden, 25, as well as on Trey, 31, - who he has with Sheree Zampino - at the launch of his new 'Bad Boys:Ride Or Die' film and found it surreal because the last time and his co-star Martin Lawrence teamed up together, their kids were babies.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It was beautiful seeing our kids together. We had newborns around the time of the first 'Bad Boys'. So to have them here in their near-30s is like [mind-blowing]."

Martin has Jasmine, 28, and 23-year-old Iyanna with his ex-wife Patricia Southall as well as 21-year-old Amara with his second wife Shamicka Gibbs and noted that the support of their respective families was only down to love.

He said: "That's nothing but love, man!"

Will added: "This thing premiering in Dubai and then for us to go into Saudi Arabia and do the first-ever Hollywood premiere in Saudi Arabia, this has been ridiculous!"

Jada and Will secretly separated in 2016 almost 20 years into their marriage.

She told of how they called it quits ahead of the release of her memoir and said she was stunned when Will slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for joking about her shaved head as they hadn’t been together for years.

Will yelled at the omic: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

But Jada has said he hadn’t referred to her as his “wife” for years prior to the slap.

She told the ‘Today’ show: “First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there.

“We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time. I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”