Gavin Rossdale reveals why he loves taking his kids on tour with him

Published
2024/05/31 20:00 (BST)

Gavin Rossdale loves being able to take his sons on the road with him

The 58-year-old singer - who has Kingston, 18, and Zuma, 15, with ex-wife Gwen Stefani - joked that even though his kids will see him solely as a "caterer" , he enjoys not having to choose between his career and spending time with them.

He told UsWeekly: “I mean, they just keep me as a caterer that I like to be. When I’m on the road and without them — they’re the two best things in my life. "So when I can combine them, I can sing and do my thing and have people applaud me. … I get the applause from out there [on stage] from people and I come back and I’m just with them."

The Bush rocker - who also has 35-year-old Daisy from his previous relationship with model Pearl Lowe - often hears Zuma playing his own old tracks on guitar and he finds it all a "sweet, subtle way" of his son forging a connection with him as he admitted that he only wants his kids to be "proud" of him in the end.

He said: "I’ll hear him playing ‘Glycerine.’ I hear him playing my song. And I feel that that’s a really, sweet, subtle way of connecting with me, but without having to say anything. … When they do things just of their own volition it is super cool and makes me so happy.

"He's starting to play it better than I can! I just want them to be proud of me."

Gavin and his 1990s bandmates are on the road with 'Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour' and revealed that the group even have something planned for Zuma's upcoming 16th birthday.

He said: "So we get to sing. He’s aware of it. He’s like, ‘We’re doing a cake.

"It’s going to be really cool. So that’s a very special thing when I have my boys with me, and they’ll come out for a few weeks in the summer.

© BANG Media International

gavinrossdale kingstonrossdale zumarossdale gwenstefani pearllowe

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended