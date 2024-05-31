Gavin Rossdale loves being able to take his sons on the road with him

The 58-year-old singer - who has Kingston, 18, and Zuma, 15, with ex-wife Gwen Stefani - joked that even though his kids will see him solely as a "caterer" , he enjoys not having to choose between his career and spending time with them.

He told UsWeekly: “I mean, they just keep me as a caterer that I like to be. When I’m on the road and without them — they’re the two best things in my life. "So when I can combine them, I can sing and do my thing and have people applaud me. … I get the applause from out there [on stage] from people and I come back and I’m just with them."

The Bush rocker - who also has 35-year-old Daisy from his previous relationship with model Pearl Lowe - often hears Zuma playing his own old tracks on guitar and he finds it all a "sweet, subtle way" of his son forging a connection with him as he admitted that he only wants his kids to be "proud" of him in the end.

He said: "I’ll hear him playing ‘Glycerine.’ I hear him playing my song. And I feel that that’s a really, sweet, subtle way of connecting with me, but without having to say anything. … When they do things just of their own volition it is super cool and makes me so happy.

"He's starting to play it better than I can! I just want them to be proud of me."

Gavin and his 1990s bandmates are on the road with 'Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour' and revealed that the group even have something planned for Zuma's upcoming 16th birthday.

He said: "So we get to sing. He’s aware of it. He’s like, ‘We’re doing a cake.

"It’s going to be really cool. So that’s a very special thing when I have my boys with me, and they’ll come out for a few weeks in the summer.