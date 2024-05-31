Joe Jonas is said to be focusing on his career rather than romance.

The 34-year-old pop star split from 'Game Of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner - with whom he has Willa, three, and Delphine, 22 months, in 2023 after eight years of marriage and now an insider has claimed that he has a "very busy schedule" that has prevented him from finding love again.

A source told UsWeekly: "Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now. His children and his passion for his music [are his focus]. If the right person comes along, he’ll definitely make time for them in his life. He's living a very fulfilled life."

It was thought that the former Disney Channel star had been dating Stormi Bree but the insider claimed that the whole thing had "cooled off" in recent times.

Last October, Joe and former British-born actress Sophie - who tied the knot in 2019 - reached a temporary agreement regarding their daughters and released a statement about their future plans that would cover them up until January 2024.

The statement explained: "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.

Joe and Sophie announced their split via a joint statement posted to social media last September.

They said: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."