Shanna Moakler is "happy" for Travis Barker amid his marriage to Kourtney Kardashian.

The 49-year-old actress was initially married to Blink-182 rocker Travis, 48, and has Landon, 20, and 18-year-old Alabama with him but insisted that they want to always do things in the "best interests" of their kids, especially now he has Rocky, six months, with reality star Kourtney.

Speaking on 'Jeff Lewis Live', she explained: "The one thing we’ve always agreed on is our kids and the best interest of our children. I'm happy for him. I think, you know, he's in a good place... The kids love the new baby, Rocky."

"My daughter's obsessed with him and sends him cute pictures."

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' contestant previously insisted that that even before Travis married Poosh founder Kourtney, 45, he always wanted to be the "super dad" even though their kids ended up "caught up" in their new lives as part of the billion-dollar family.

She said: "Travis, even when we weren't together, always wanted to be the super dad. 'I'm the best parent. I'm the this.' And I'm like, 'Bro, you win. You're the winner here. You have all the money. You have all the this. You're the winner.

"But I think when the Kardashians first came around, [my kids] were enamored, just as like young kids would be enamored by them... I think there's a lot of glitter and fame. They watched them on TV and now their dad's dating one and they're going to be on the show. I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do."

But Shanna is determined that, in the end, the only thing she "cares about" is the happiness of her own children even though she "cannot compete" with her famous husband in some ways.

She said: "My ex is a very powerful, famous person. It's kind of hard to compete on that level.

"When it comes to me as a a mother, I don’t give five f*** what anyone says or thinks. I only care about my children -- my relationship with my children.."