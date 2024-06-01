Maya Hawke "doesn't think [she] deserves" to have her career.

The 25-year-old actress is the daughter of Hollywood stars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman and admitted that there are "so many people" in the world who do not get to embark on the sort of career she has done because they do not have industry connections.

She told The Saturday Times: "Deserves...’ is a complicated word. There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway. And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone. I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles."

The 'Stranger Things' star also noted that she has a "really honest" relationship with her parents and tht "supersedes" anything negative anyone around the world may have to say about it.

She said: "It’s OK to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air. It’s a lucky place to be. My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it."

The 'Chaos Angels' star went viral during an interview to promote her role in as a Flower Child in 'Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood' and recalled those online believing she was hinting that she did not get the part because of "nepotistic reasons " when in fact she belives that is exactly what she got the role.

She said: "I’ve been wildly made fun of for this clip when I said, on the red carpet, that I auditioned. I never meant to imply that I didn’t get the part for nepotistic reasons — I think I totally did."