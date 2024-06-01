Mike Tyson has been forced to postpone his boxing match with Jake Paul due to an "ulcer flare-up".

The 57-year-old boxing legend was due to take on the 27-year-old YouTuber in a professional bout in Texas on July 20 but Mike is now out after suffering a health scare earlier this month.

A message posted on the Instagram Page of Most Valuable Promotions stated: "The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed. during a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.

"Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level. the health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.

"Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring. MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at AT T stadium, and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes. the new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th."

Meanwhile, Jake recently insisted he could easily win his fight against Mike.

Paul said on his BS podcast: "I’m certain I’m going to win, I’m going to f*** him up for sure.

"It might just be easy actually, he doesn’t want that smoke. It’s a professional fight now so it’s just war, I’m a f*** him up. In the most respectful way possible because I do love him, but you can love a son and you've still got to discipline him."