Yasmin Le Bon has stopped worrying about what people think of her.

The 59-year-old model has adopted a healthier "perspective on life" over recent years, meaning that she no longer worries about outside criticism.

Speaking to Britain's OK! magazine, Yasmin - who is married to pop star Simon Le Bon - explained: "Growing older happens - fact. But feeling ageless is a state of mind.

"I don't think I care as much about what people think of me. I now realise the world doesn't revolve around me, and I like that. I like being able to step back and have some perspective on life.

"I also think that I have become so much funnier. I obviously spend way too much time with my family. But honestly, I laugh all the time."

Despite approaching 60, Yasmin refuses to be "overlooked".

She said: "At my age, I would have been invisible a generation or two ago. So much has changed, but we can never, as women, be complacent about our position in society. I refuse to be irrelevant or overlooked."

Yasmin previously admitted to wearing "more miniskirts" in her 50s than ever before.

The model is determined to be a "rock chick" grandmother and to "never grow up".

She told Stella magazine: "It sounds stupid, but I didn't want to look like someone's grandma on the runway. But actually, I am someone's grandma, and I am on the runway, so there you go."

Yasmin also insisted that she doesn't worry about her critics.

She said: "I wear more miniskirts now than I did in my 20s and 30s. I'm sure people say things behind my back, but what I don't hear or see doesn't hurt me."