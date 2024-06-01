COD: Black Ops 6 confirmed for day one launch on Xbox Game Pass

2024/06/01 09:00 (BST)

Microsoft has officially confirmed ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ will immediately release on Xbox Game Pass.

The company - which bought the franchise’s publisher Activision in October 2023, alongside Blizzard, for $69 billion - responded this week after leaks of a notification sent to Xbox Game Pass iOS and Android app users, revealing that the next instalment of the first-person-shooter will be a day-one release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Microsoft wrote: "We’re excited to confirm that Game Pass members will be able to jump into 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' on day one with Game Pass."

The corporation had been rumoured to be showing off the upcoming title in its own hour-long presentation - dubbed the ‘Redacted Direct’ - after the Xbox Games Showcase for 2024 next month, and teased that the event was a “a special deep-dive into the next instalment of a beloved franchise”, adding it would be the “first Showcase featuring games from our portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios".

This comes just as Xbox scheduled a premiere for its latest trailer for ‘Black Ops 6’ on the official ‘Call of Duty’ YouTube channel.

The video - which is set to air at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday (28.05.24) - is titled ‘The Truth Lies’, and includes a picture of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

This reveal seemingly confirms previous reports that had suggested the game would be set during the Gulf War.

