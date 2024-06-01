Microsoft is giving its Edge browser a speed boost to battle slow loading times.

The tech giant is looking at making its browser's user interface more responsive without reducing features for users.

The company is starting these improvements with the Browsers Essentials menu, which shows details about the programme's performance.

The menu is now 42 percent faster due to a move to WebUI 2.0, compared to the likes of Javascript and React.

Microsoft has claimed the menu is 76 percent faster for devices with less than 8GB of RAM, or an SSD.

Meanwhile, build 124 will bring with it a favourite menu speed boost, making it faster by 40 percent.

History, downloads and wallet features will get the WebUI.20 upgrate in the future.

It's said the new architecture was built after Microsoft realised a lot of Edge's components used bundles of code which were "too large".

These have been shrunk for WebUI.20, which uses a "more modular" framework.

The company added: "We now rely on a repository of web components that are tuned for performance on modern web engines."