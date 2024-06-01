Jeremy Renner has accepted that everything has changed following his traumatic accident.

The 53-year-old actor broke more than 30 bones in his body and underwent multiple surgeries after being run over by a snow plough and he said he has finally come to terms with the life-changing accident.

He told PEOPLE: "There'll be nothing normal or as it was prior to the accident. I'm okay with that. I accept it."

Jeremy also revealed that his 'Mayor of Kingstown' castmates didn't know what to expect when he returned to work after his recovery, which included almost a year of physical therapy.

He said: "In the beginning, I think because I hadn't seen anybody — and these are all people I worked with for two seasons already — I hadn't really got to talk to anybody. They didn't know what version of Jeremy would come back. I was not in really great shape, to be honest with you. I really wasn't.”

However, Jeremy has previously praised his castmates for how they treated him upon his return.

He said: "I actually kind of needed to be treated with kid gloves. I had to physically lean on people, emotionally lean on them, and they took care of me. I did my best to take care of them and get through the show as best we could, and we worked together and made it happen.”

And, Jeremy - who shares 11-year-old daughter Ava with his ex Sonni Pacheco - has turned to the "power of perspective" to help him cope.

He said: "It's pretty powerful. I could look at this as a really terrible accident and terrible situation and a lot of things changed and I ruined my family's life and scarred my daughter. I can look at things really, really negatively, or not."