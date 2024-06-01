Jeremy Renner accepts that traumatic accident was life changing

Published
2024/06/01 09:00 (BST)

Jeremy Renner has accepted that everything has changed following his traumatic accident.

The 53-year-old actor broke more than 30 bones in his body and underwent multiple surgeries after being run over by a snow plough and he said he has finally come to terms with the life-changing accident.

He told PEOPLE: "There'll be nothing normal or as it was prior to the accident. I'm okay with that. I accept it."

Jeremy also revealed that his 'Mayor of Kingstown' castmates didn't know what to expect when he returned to work after his recovery, which included almost a year of physical therapy.

He said: "In the beginning, I think because I hadn't seen anybody — and these are all people I worked with for two seasons already — I hadn't really got to talk to anybody. They didn't know what version of Jeremy would come back. I was not in really great shape, to be honest with you. I really wasn't.”

However, Jeremy has previously praised his castmates for how they treated him upon his return.

He said: "I actually kind of needed to be treated with kid gloves. I had to physically lean on people, emotionally lean on them, and they took care of me. I did my best to take care of them and get through the show as best we could, and we worked together and made it happen.”

And, Jeremy - who shares 11-year-old daughter Ava with his ex Sonni Pacheco - has turned to the "power of perspective" to help him cope.

He said: "It's pretty powerful. I could look at this as a really terrible accident and terrible situation and a lot of things changed and I ruined my family's life and scarred my daughter. I can look at things really, really negatively, or not."

© BANG Media International

jeremyrenner

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended