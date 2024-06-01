Denise Van Outen loves being single and meeting new men after joining a dating app.

The 50-year-old TV presenter/actress split from her property developer boyfriend Jimmy Barba last year and has since been enjoying her freedom - and Denise says she’s having fun going on dinner dates with help from celebrity dating app Raya.

She told OK! Magazine: “I’ve been single now for seven months and I’m really loving it! I think I never really ever allowed myself the breathing space between relationships to just enjoy the freedom of being single.”

Denise added: “Turning 50 feels like a very exciting new chapter in my life. I actually feel the sexiest I’ve ever felt …

“It feels liberating to be single as a 50-year-old woman – totally liberating. I’m allowing myself to just go on dates and enjoy them for what they are. There was a time when I felt like I couldn’t really do that. I don’t feel pressured to rush into anything … This is the new me – single and ready for fun.”

She added of using Raya: “I’ve always thought that a dating app would never be for me, but I joined Raya a few months ago. I’m on there as myself and it’s been fun.

“I’ve been going on dinner dates lately and I’ve met some really lovely guys. Some haven’t felt like a romantic connection, but I’ve made some friends, so I’m enjoying it.”

Denise was previously married to performer Lee Mead, 42, the father of her 13-year-old daughter Betsy. They divorced in 2015 and she went on to date Eddie Boxshall.

They split in 2022 after he was accused of exchanging saucy texts with other women behind her back.

She went on to find love with Jimmy, who she credited with healing her broken heart.

Denise told The Sun newspaper during their romance: “Obviously those things [with Eddie] weren’t nice to go through, but where I’m at now with Jimmy, who has such a good energy, everything was worth it.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m in a nice, happy, good place. I wouldn’t change anything.”

Denise confirmed her split from Jimmy in November and insisted they remain “great friends”.