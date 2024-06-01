Dax Shepard claims Taylor Swift wrote 'Wildest Dreams' about him.

The 49-year-old actor and podcast host joked that pop superstar Taylor, 34, penned the romantic track about him in 2014.

Dax - who has two daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 8, with wife Kristen Bell - shared an Instagram video of himself singing along to the track at Taylor's 'Eras Tour' concert in Lisbon, Portugal and wrote: "It’s not terribly well known, but @taylorswift wrote her song ‘Wildest Dreams’ about me years ago (‘He’s so bad, but does it so well’ – duh).

"I have tried to explain this to my daughter, but she has remained skeptical. I present this video and rest my case."

Dax previously revealed he became a fan of Taylor after watching her 'Miss Americana' documentary, which aired on Netflix in 2020.

He said on his 'Armchair Expert' podcast: "It’s a very good documentary and I decided I’m gonna buy all her songs. I’m really looking forward to watching the Taylor Swift one with the girls because it really explores relying on other people’s approval for your own self-esteem, which I think we all tend to fall into. Also, the eating stuff is really important here. Good for her for including that. She didn’t need to do that.”

Meanwhile, Taylor is currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce and he is planning to spend the summer flying back and forth between Europe, where she is on tour, and the US, where he has a number of work commitments.

An insider recently told Us Weekly: "He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the US to Europe while he has the time.

"For now, [Travis] can arrange his schedule to be with [Taylor] ahead of the 2024-2025 NFL season."