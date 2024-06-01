Padma Lakshmi has banned her daughter from using social media.

The 53-year-old model - who has Krishna, 13, with ex-partner Adam Dell - has revealed that she's imposed a social media ban on her daughter.

Padma told the 'TODAY' show: "I took her off of social media, and I have controls on her phone."

The TV star acknowledged that it's difficult to "combat" the dangers of social media.

She explained: "It is hard, as any parent will tell you, to combat all of the influential forces that prey upon a child's mind, whether you are male or female. It's worse for girls, of course, but I try to combat that."

Padma is determined that her daughter focuses on her education, rather than worrying about her mom's career.

She said: "I have kept her as away from this as I can. Because there'll be time for her to have it.

"But I need her to focus on her education, on her talent, on her skills as a musician or whatever she wants to do with her own life."

Meanwhile, Padma recently admitted that she feels "so much sexier" than she did 30 years ago.

The brunette beauty weighs about 35 pounds more than she did at age 23 - but she still feels very proud of her body.

Padma told Us Weekly: "I love it. I wouldn’t go back to that body."

The 'Taste the Nation' star also rubbished the idea that beauty can only look one way.

She explained: "Our culture really has a way of telling women that there’s this narrow window and this narrow size or narrow appearance that you have to look to feel attractive, and that is complete bull****."