Ryan Reynolds feels proud that his kids have American and Canadian passports.

The 47-year-old actor - who has Betty, four, Ines, seven, James, nine, and a 15-month-old baby with his wife Blake Lively - loves that his children are connected to both of their parents' backgrounds.

The Canadian star - who has been married to Blake since 2012 - told PEOPLE: "My kids, they have Canadian passports as well, and they feel a real connection to that."

Ryan - whose wife was born in Los Angeles - explained that his kids are proud to recognise their Canadian roots.

The 'Deadpool' star shared: "They love being from Canada. They tell people they are. 'Oh, I'm half Canadian, half American.'"

Meanwhile, Ryan recently suggested that experiencing anxiety has actually helped him to become a better dad.

The Hollywood star feels he's become more "compassionate" because of what he's been through.

Ryan told PEOPLE: "Now I love that I have anxiety, I love that I’ve had anxiety. Because when I see my kids experiencing some of that, which is probably genetic, I know how to address it in a way that is compassionate, that actually allows them to feel seen. I know that I can’t just fix it. And I can communicate all that stuff to them and with them. I’m always grateful for it."

Ryan's experience of anxiety has also helped him in his professional life.

The actor said: "My job benefits greatly. People who have anxiety are constantly thinking into the future. You’re constantly: ‘What if this happens? What if that happens?’ You’re always telling yourself stories.

"So when we’re shooting 'Deadpool and Wolverine', I’m not just shooting the movie, I’m also sitting in the audience as a cautious critic going: ‘I don’t like that. I don’t buy that.’ So anxiety creates that ecosystem of awareness that I wouldn’t otherwise [have]."