Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny "are better than ever".

The 28-year-old model and the 30-year-old music star recently rekindled their romance, and a source has now revealed that the loved-up duo re-evaluated "what was important" following their split in 2023.

The insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "They took a break with their relationship because they weren’t seeing eye to eye.

"But the time apart made them re-evaluate what was important and now they are better than ever."

Kendall and the singer are loving life after "working through their differences".

The source said: "They stayed in regular contact but are now a couple again after working through their differences.”

In mid-2023, an insider claimed that Kendall sees "long-term potential" with Bad Bunny.

The model is "really attracted" to the rap star, and Kendall thinks they could have a long-term future together, as he behaves "like a total gentleman".

The source told Us Weekly at the time: "She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman."

The brunette beauty - who has previously dated NBA stars Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, and Devin Booker - loves the rapper's "confidence" and they relish spending time together.

The insider added: "They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends.

"They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day."

Prior to that, another source claimed that Kendall thinks the 'Mia' hitmaker is "very charming" and "a great guy".

Speaking about their romance, the insider explained: "He’s very charming and she thinks he’s a great guy. Although things are still fairly new, she definitely sees potential."